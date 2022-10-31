New CEO for Spectra

After being brought on a year ago as president and chief operating officer, Spectra Premium Mobility Solutions has promoted Josh Gordon as president and chief executive officer.

The move is effective immediately. Spectra’s previous CEO Denis Chabot is retiring. He will remain closely involved with the company as a board member and senior advisor.

“We are excited about all the positive momentum at Spectra Premium, which continues with the appointment of Josh as the new CEO,” said Spectra board chairman Ilya Koffman. “Josh is a proven leader in the industry, and we are confident that he will drive Spectra’s future success.”

Gordon previously held leadership roles at Fram Group and Old World Industries and has an extensive background in consumer products.

“Josh is the perfect person to lead Spectra forward,” Chabot said. “He has the right combination of experience, leadership, and temperament to realize Spectra’s full potential. I am excited to continue my engagement with this great team and this great business.”

Spectra also announced new talent has been recently added to its aftermarket and OE teams: Erich Schmidt, senior director of Aftermarket Sales, Simon Weallans, senior director of OE Sales, Jessica Hyde as marketing director and Scott Nash, category and product management director.