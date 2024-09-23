Mobi-EVS lifts get ugprade

BendPak has enhanced its Mobi-EVS Series of EV battery and powertrain lifting systems to boost technician productivity and ergonomics. The new Mobi-EVS4500 and EVS3000 models are stronger, more durable, and easier to maneuver.

These compact, portable lifting systems are powered by a 12-volt DC unit with a deep-cycle battery, eliminating the need for extension cords or air lines. The ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene tabletop is durable, impact-resistant, and provides a low-friction surface for easier shifting of heavy components.

Updates include a lower center of gravity, redesigned base frame and scissor assemblies, increased use of high-tensile steel, wider safety assembly, and larger weld sizes. The improved tilt-deck table enhances stability and adjustability.

Mobi-EVS models feature full-length utility trays and new storage bin options for tools and adapters. Enhanced mobility comes from a full-width, U-shaped handle and upgraded swivel casters with a tri-caster locking pin for better control.

A single person can operate the lift with the attached pendant controller, raising the platform over six feet in 18 seconds. The multi-point safety lock system engages automatically. The machine lifts up to 4,500 pounds, while the EVS3000 handles up to 3,000 pounds.