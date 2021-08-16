Mister Transmission hosts first show and shine

With 60 people in attendance, representing 17 Mister Transmission stores, Mister Transmission (International) hosted its 1st Annual Classic Car Show & Shine Event and BBQ.

Held at its Store Support Centre in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Aug. 7, there were 25 classic cars owned by Mister Transmission franchisees and staff on display. While checking out cars, attendees enjoyed a BBQ with ice cream for dessert.

The concept of hosting such a show came from Burnaby, B.C. franchisee Cecil Aitchison. He decided to take his 2017 Corvette on a road trip across Canada from Vancouver to Toronto.

Aitchison had the idea of getting more franchisees together to show off their cars and go for a ride.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to see if any of our Mister Transmission team members would be interested in taking their favourite car for a drive while Cecil, our Burnaby franchisee, was in the Toronto area,” explained Tony Kuczynski, president and chief executive officer at Mister Transmission.

Franchisees and staff were excited about the opportunity to meet up with fellow team members, he said, adding that this would be the first time an in-person event was able to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

“We quickly realized that a Classic Car Show would be a wonderful way for many of us to safely get together, socialize and celebrate being a part of a wonderful team and organization,” Kuczynski said. “This event was a great success and we plan on making it an annual event for all of our Misters to attend in the future.”

Check out photos from the day in the gallery below.