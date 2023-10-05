Mister Transmission celebrates 60 years

It’s been 60 years for Mister Transmission in Canada and the company celebrated in Toronto recently.

On Sept. 16, team members, franchisees, families and friends gathered for the company’s annual general meeting at the Toronto Westin Harbour Castle. They recognized and honoured both long-service and outstanding achievement team members.

Then, everyone headed out to the waterfront for a boat cruise that featured music, refreshments, lunch, and breathtaking views of the Toronto skyline — all topped off with great weather.

The company reflected on its history during the festivities. Co-founders Bruce Brillinger and Jerry Etkin opened the doors in Richmond Hill, Ontario, to Canada’s first specialized transmission service centre. They picked the name after seeing a business called “Mister Donut” across the street.

In 1969, Mister Transmission transformed to become a franchise business. The company now has locations across Canada.

Five new locations opened in 2023, in Ajax, Ontario, Ottawa, Saint Anns, Ontario, Saskatoon and Red Deer, Alberta. More are on the way, the company said.

“Mister Transmission remains dedicated to the success and growth of our franchisees and our reputation,” CEO and President Tony Kuczynski said.

But there are challenges, such as competition for staff and vehicle technologies that continue to evolve. But the aging car parc and high demand for personal vehicles continue to be a boon.

“The use of cars is increasing throughout North America — and the need to keep those cars on the road is not going down,” Kuczynski said. “Vehicle Fleets in the U.S., Mexico and Canada are all increasing.”

Figures show that Canada could have 32 million vehicles in operation by 2028, an 11 per cent growth from 2022.

“That’s 3.5 million more vehicles that need to be kept on the road through maintenance and repairs and the high price of cars will mean that keeping those cars will be on the road longer and longer,” Kuczynski said. “Demand for automotive repairs will continue to be strong.”

The company noted its commitment to training to stay up-to-date and meet consumer demand. Hands-on and virtual training are regular practise. The company highlighting the work of Joe Pawlowski, director of technical support, who travels to and works with Mister Transmission shops across Canada to share his knowledge and expertise.

“Our approach to helping to keep our customers on the road will keep us in business for the next 60 years,” Kuczynski said.