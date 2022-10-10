Milwaukee adds new high-speed ratchet

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the M12 Fuel 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets. These solutions deliver access in tight spaces with fast ratcheting speeds and up to 35 ft-lbs of max torque.

The extended neck design provides 20 per cent more reach for technicians than competitive ratchets. The compact head profile and recessed forward-reverse shift knob reduces the width, providing access at 0.76”.

With 450 RPM, these tools provide speeds up to 35 per cent faster than other cordless ratchets. The high speeds increase a technician’s daily productivity and reduce fatigue by allowing them to remove and fasten more bolts back-to-back throughout the day. The ratchets deliver the same torque as pneumatic solutions to break free and run stubborn fasteners.