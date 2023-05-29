Auto Service World
May 29, 2023

Mevotech releases new chassis, control arm and wheel end solutions

Mevotech announced it added 173 new part numbers to its extensive catalogue with new chassis, control arm and wheel end solutions.

This latest release includes first-to-market TTX and Supreme parts for applications up to model year 2023. These give professional technicians more options for late-model domestic and import passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs and EVs.

Another 11 new part numbers have been added Mevotech’s Supreme Hubs.

Included are front upper ball joints for 2019-2022 Ford Rangers, rear lower rearward lateral arms for 2017-2021 Tesla Model 3s, rear upper rearward lateral arm for the 2017-2023 Model 3 and 202-2021 Model Y. Rear lower lateral arms are also available for the 2016-2021 Model X.

Engineered upgrades have also been made for front lower ball joints for the 2007-2017 Jeep Compass and Patriot.

