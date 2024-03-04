Lumileds revamps Phillips website

Lumileds, a global leader in lighting solutions, announced the launch of its newly updated Philips Automotive Lighting website.

The revamped site at www.usa.philips.com/c-m-au/car-lights, showcases its range of automotive lighting products and accessories available in North America

The website new layout helps visitors to explore the Philips portfolio, including vehicle replacement and upgrade lighting options like lighting for various applications, halogen headlight upgrades and LED lighting solutions for both on-road and off-road use.

Additionally, the site features an enhanced ‘Bulb Finder’ tool to help users identify the right replacement bulbs for their vehicles, alongside the latest product videos, frequently asked questions, downloadable literature and warranty information.

The website also incorporates web accessibility features, catering to users with vision impairments, cognitive disabilities, seizure conditions, ADHD, as well as offering keyboard navigation and screen reader capabilities for blind users.

“Our product lines have grown significantly over the last two years,” noted Aubry Baugh, senior manager, aftermarket marketing leader for North America. “We wanted to make it easier for visitors to discover and find all we have to offer whether they are motorists, off-road enthusiasts or DIYers. And we felt it was important to offer a site that included the latest advancements in web accessibility to make the site more inclusive.”