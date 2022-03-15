Lordco tradeshow is back

The biggest automotive aftermarket tradeshow in Western Canada is back live and in-person.

Lordco Auto Parts announced yesterday that its Annual Tradeshow is taking place April 4-5 at the Pacific Coliseum and PNE Agrodome in Vancouver.

The event will run each day from 1-10 p.m. Customers are encouraged to register before Friday, March 18 to avoid long lines at the show. This will ensure delivery of show packages, including name badges, before the show start date, the company said in an announcement.

Upwards of 20,000 people attend the show — before COVID-19 shut down all events. For the last two years, Lordco has held its tradeshow in an online format with month-long promotions.

“Knowing how much our customers, suppliers, and our team look forward to the show, we spend months preparing and planning to ensure each year’s event is bigger and better than the last,” said Sarah Durant, vice president of marketing, in the announcement. “After not being able to have our traditional live show in 2020 and 2021, we are excited to welcome everyone back to the Pacific Coliseum and PNE Agrodome this year. We can’t wait to see familiar faces and do business in a fun and energetic atmosphere again.”

At the show, Lordco customers can visit supplier booths, view new products and take advantage of limited time deals. For those unable to attend in person, an online component will be available.

“At this year’s show, we have hundreds of partners representing the best parts, tools, equipment, and chemical lines in the industry attending,” Durant said. “After two years, they are eager to connect with our customers, introduce new items from their lines, and answer any questions our customers have.”

Registration is available by visiting tradeshow.lordco.com or by contacting your Lordco Auto Parts sales representative.