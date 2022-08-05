Lordco opens new superstore

B.C.-based Lordco Auto Parts unveiled its new superstore, the first in the Okanagan.

The 30,000 sq. ft. superstore in Kelowna was celebrated with a grand opening for the public, complete with a barbecue, a walk-through of a Milwaukee Tool van and a prize draw for a music festival prize pack.

The store, located at 1540 Keehn Road, replaces two warehouses in Kelowna — both the 1656 Dilworth Drive and 125 Hwy 33 locations have closed. The bigger space allows Lordco to feature more products and product lines than the former locations, according to Lordco’s announcement. The store will carry a large selection of tools, camping gear and high-performance parts. The in-store dedicated truck centre has an expansive display of tonneau covers, roof racks, winches and other popular truck accessories for truck, SUV and Jeep enthusiasts.

“The new store is impressive. The size alone is an attention getter. Then there is the huge array of parts in the store–from camping gear and e-bikes to tools and everything in between,” said Raymond Sebastian, Lordco Auto Parts Keehn Road store co-manager and former Highway 33 store manager. “I think customers will really like the large inventory available at this location.”

The new superstore is designed to meet local demand for aftermarket parts and accessories. Lordco decided it needed more space for inventory, paving the way for the new location.

“I was amazed at the increase in space compared to our past location,” said Matthew Lodge, Lordco Auto Parts Keehn Road store co-manager and former Dilworth Drive store manager. “Our new store is big, bright, fully stocked, and fully staffed by 48 employees. The large inventory lets us assist people with the confidence that we have what they came in for, and the increased number of employees lets us provide our customers with timely and efficient service.”

The new location is also more central, just off Highway 97 near Highway 33.

“We can service Kelowna and East Kelowna from this one central location,” said Niki Irving, Lordco Auto Parts regional manager. “Plus, we have greater drive-by traffic exposure. But most important, our customers have easier access to our store, parking, and a range of in-store services, such as hydraulic hose repair, paint mixing and matching, and battery recycling with battery purchase. The overall customer experience is so much better.”

The Keehn Road location is open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.