Lordco named Grey Cup Festival partner

Lordco Auto Parts has been named a gold partner of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival

As part of its involvement, Lordco will host the Lordco Outdoor Tailgate Party on November 17, a pre-game gathering for Grey Cup Sunday. This event will be accessible to those holding tailgate or Grey Cup game tickets.

“We’re thrilled to have Lordco Auto Parts on board as a Gold Partner and as the title partner of the Lordco Outdoor Tailgate Party,” said Riley Wiwchar, the executive director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. “This event will be the premier spot for CFL fans to unite before the 111th Grey Cup.”

This year is particularly special for Lordco Auto Parts as it marks its 50th anniversary as an auto parts retailer and distributor. The occasion was also marked during its annual trade show in early April.

The city of Vancouver, hosting its 17th Grey Cup, expects more than 500,000 fans to partake in a week of activities, including ziplines, immersive football activities and cultural performances.

“Participating in the Grey Cup as we celebrate our 50th anniversary highlights our long-standing commitment to our customers and communities,” said Sarah Durant, vice president of marketing at Lordco. “We are excited to create an unforgettable experience for fans and to promote the spirit of Lordco at the Grey Cup Festival.”