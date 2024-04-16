ASW Conversations: Celebrating 50 years of Lordco

Lordco is marking 50 years in 2024 and the celebrations were highlighted at its annual trade show in Vancouver in April.

Join Auto Service World’s conversation with host Adam Malik as he speaks with company president Marlyn Coates, VP of marketing Sarah Durant and VP of human resources Candace Gottschalk about this year’s show and what 50 years means to them.

They discuss the logistics of putting on a show with 15,000 attendees and what makes their trade show unique from all the rest. The trio also reflects on 50 years of the company, why they appreciate every single customer and vendor who has been with them throughout the years and what may be in store going forward.

Tune into the conversation by clicking the banner above or choose your platform of choice below to hear this episode and find the full Auto Service World Conversations library: