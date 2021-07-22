Lordco expands in Calgary

There’s now a second Lordco Auto Parts location in Alberta’s biggest city.

The automotive aftermarket parts distributor continued its Alberta expansion with a second Calgary location. That’s now three stores in the Wildrose province since — the new one in Calgary’s northeast, one in the southeast part of the city and a third in Edmonton, which is a superstore.

The new store will be stocked similar to the southeast location with automotive essentials like oils, filters, car care supplies, and tools from Milwaukee, GearWrench, and JET Tools. It will also offer paint mixing and matching service. The store also carries a wide range of body shop equipment and products.

“Lordco Auto Parts is committed to serving the automotive community in Alberta,” James Ward, general manager at Lordco Auto Parts said in a statement. “Our newest store provides customers in Calgary with another convenient location to shop for aftermarket auto parts, truck accessories, RV and boating supplies, and camping essentials, all with the help and expertise of our dedicated staff.”

The new store also has a dedicated truck centre, which caters to all types of customers, from daily commuters to off-roaders, he added.

“The truck centre is a one-stop-shop where vehicle owners can browse and compare the latest and best running boards, cargo carriers, trailer hitches, fender flares, and even rooftop tents,” he said. “If store visitors need more information or have a question, they can get on the spot help from our knowledgeable store representatives.”

The store is located at 3120 27 Street NE in Calgary. A store rep can be reached at 825-414-4781 between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Lordco also noted that it is intending to open a second location in Edmonton this fall to complement the Edmonton superstore.

The company has been increasing its presence in Alberta since it first entered the province in December 2019. It had spent the previous 45 years as a B.C.-only company, growing to be the largest distributor and retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the province.