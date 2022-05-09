Liqui Moly releases two e-mobility products

As more alternative-powered vehicles are developed by automakers and make gains in consumer popularity, Liqui Moly has developed a coolant for fuel cells and a special transmission fluid solely for electric vehicles.

Though internal combustion engines still dominate and will for some time, the German chemicals and additives supplier said it is looking ahead as the market changes.

“There will generally be a mix of different drive concepts,” said David Kaiser, head of research and development at Liqui Moly. “Every vehicle and every manufacturer has different requirements. Our research ensures that we meet all approvals and requirements and, at the same time, deliver the highest quality.”

The Fuel Cell Coolant FCF 20, based on ethylene glycol, combined with non-ionic additives, provides low electrical conductivity, according to the company. It combines optimum thermal dissipation with material compatibility and aging stability.

“The heat development in batteries and fuel cells is enormous. The demands on the coolant are correspondingly high,” Kaiser said.

Liqui Moly noted that optimum thermal release is absolutely essential with fuel cells, as the heat generated can be higher than with classic, comparatively powerful combustion engines. This guarantees the maximum service life of the components.

As for electric vehicles, contrary to popular belief, these vehicles do need oil — notably transmission lubricant. Given the torque of EVs, the right fluid is needed, Liqui Moly noted.

So it has released the Top Tec Gear EV 510 gear oil. It has been developed exclusively for electric vehicles and meets the strict manufacturer requirements of Tesla.

“We put our entire experience from research into the development of special e-products,’ Kaiser said. “These include, for example, low-conductivity coolants for e-vehicle batteries. These will also go on sale in the foreseeable future.”