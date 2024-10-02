Lack of understanding around vehicle data issues

A recent paper has found that Canadians have little knowledge of data access and control in their vehicles.

Fewer than a third (29 per cent) of drivers say they clearly understand who has access to the data their vehicle produces, while most (63 per cent) want to know who controls that data, according to the study, Data dynamics: Exploring vehicle owners’ data awareness, ownership and sharing, published last week by AIA Canada.

The study highlights the growing awareness of the amount of data consumers leave behind as everyday actions — such as shopping, watching videos online and driving habits — produce data valuable to stakeholders for various purposes.

Through a survey of vehicle owners, AIA Canada, in collaboration with Quorus Consulting Group, explored behaviours, attitudes and preferences related to in-vehicle data, including data ownership preferences and expectations, self-assessed awareness of the types and amount of data produced by their vehicles and data-sharing preferences.

The survey allowed the research team to analyze responses across key demographic categories such as age and gender, region and various vehicle profile variables like type, age and warranty status.

Three-quarters of respondents believe the vehicle owner should own the data. Only 10 per cent said the vehicle manufacturer is entitled to it…

In addition to wanting more clarity on who has access to their vehicle’s data, more than half (51 per cent) of respondents said they want a better understanding of how much data is produced. Meanwhile, 39 per cent said they wouldn’t know where to find their vehicle’s data.

Three-quarters of respondents believe the vehicle owner should own the data. Only 10 per cent said the vehicle manufacturer is entitled to it, and just four per cent said the company that developed the technology collecting the data should have ownership.

More than three quarters (78 per cent) of respondents believe vehicle manufacturers have a responsibility to do more to educate owners about vehicle data ownership.

When it comes to sharing data, 74 per cent said they would wirelessly transmit certain vehicle diagnostics to their regular service provider to help keep them updated on repair and maintenance timelines.

Nearly half (46 percent) said they would send their driving behaviour data to insurance companies to adjust premiums accordingly.

The report acknowledged that knowing how much data is left behind and tracked from everyday actions can be concerning or overwhelming for consumers. While some may embrace data tracking by staying up to date with the latest devices and apps, others may not be aware of the extent of data collection or may be concerned about the privacy of their personal information.

The report is free for AIA Canada members or $199 for non-members.