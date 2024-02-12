KYB launches new app

An updated catalogue app from KYB provides much more accurate part number recommendations.

The new app also requests information such as engine size, trim package and drive train type when applicable. This provides an accurate and much narrower list of recommended shock and strut applications and part numbers.

Service writers or technicians can search for the part they need without accessing a computer. They can select the vehicle or enter the VIN and they will be provided with the correct OE replacement part number as well as recommended part numbers for performance upgrade shocks and struts, strut mounts, boots, and bumpers if available.