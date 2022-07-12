KYB adds new offer for Excel-Gold members

Automotive service providers registered with KYB’s Excel-Gold program can take advantage of a new offer.

The supplier of shocks and struts is offering $25 for every set of four KYB shocks, struts or Strut-Plus units sold and installed until Sept. 30. The promotion started on July 1.

Professional technicians and service providers can take advantage of the KYB Excel-Gold Rewards Program by registering at www.kyb.com/earn. Members will get their own KYB Excel-Gold Prepaid Mastercard and have access to their accounts through a dedicated dashboard. They can see real-time updates on claims, payout dates and amounts. The reloadable KYB Excel-Gold Prepaid Mastercard will be used for all future KYB Service Provider promotions.

“It’s a simple process to join and upload invoices and there’s no limit to the number of claims you can enter,” said KYB brand manager Andy Castleman. “It’s a great way to earn some extra cash and take care of your customer’s vehicles at the same time.”

Existing KYB Excel-Gold members can continue to earn with this new offer.