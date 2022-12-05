Industry vet Kevin Judge to retire

After nearly 50 years in the automotive aftermarket, industry veteran Kevin Judge will call it a career at the end of 2022.

NTN Bearings, where he is a brand ambassador for the company’s NTN automotive aftermarket business unit, made the announcement.

After 40 years in the aftermarket, working in sales, marketing and management executive roles, Judge joined NTN in 2015 as the eastern regional sales manager. In 2018 he took on the role of vice president of sales and marketing for the automotive aftermarket where he grew the business. It was in January this year that he transitioned to the brand ambassador role to provide intelligence and guidance.

He has been a mainstay of aftermarket groups, such as the Auto Care Association, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association and Automotive Sales Council. He was inducted into the Federated Auto Parts Vendor Hall of Fame in 2020.

“NTN’s automotive aftermarket business owes a great debt to Kevin,” said Charles E. Harris, vice president of automotive aftermarket at NTN. “Having Kevin remain on as the brand ambassador for the last year has been integral to enabling a smooth transition for the leadership of our team. I personally want to thank Kevin for being a trusted advisor and wish him a long, happy and well-deserved retirement.”