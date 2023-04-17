In memoriam: John Grant, 104

A long-time figure of the automotive aftermarket has passed. John Grant, the co-founder of Grant Brothers Sales, died this past weekend.

His obituary said he passed peacefully at home at the age of 104. He was born in North Sidney in 1918 and raised throughout Nova Scotia.

He entered the Second World War and the Royal Canadian Navy 24 years old. It was a chance meeting with his brother, Frank, who was then a decorated pilot. They first discussed plans to start a business together.

After the war, Grant Brothers Sales Limited was launched. They represented manufacturers of auto parts across Canada. He worked there until 83 years old before passing the company on to family.

In a LinkedIn post, his grandson Charlie Grant, now president and CEO of the company said, “We are, and always will, continue to carry the torch forward, Grandpa. We will continue to act with class and respect our people, our industry and our customers, just as you did 77 years ago when you started this business.”

A funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Toronto on April 19. In lieu of flowers, donations to Blessed Sacrament Church are appreciated by the family.