In Memoriam: Bill Russell, 82

The automotive aftermarket community is mourning the loss of industry veteran Bill Russell.

He died Feb. 14 in Victoria, B.C., at Broadmead Care Home. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Carole, his children Todd (Geri), Denise (Eddie) and Christopher, his sister Colleen (Chickie), grandchildren Ken (Caroline), Will, Alex (Kassidy), Mikayla (Matt), Robbie, Cole and Riley, great-grandchildren Davis and Madison, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends, according to his obituary.

He began his automotive aftermarket career in 1958 with Auto Electric Service (Pacific). Russell started as a trainee out of high school and worked his way up to branch manager in Kamloops and Victoria. He then became warehouse manager at the company’s new Wayburne Drive in Burnaby warehouse.

In 1975, he began his tenure with R.E.Spear, Consolidated Parts Distributors (C.P.D.) and Uni-Select in Victoria as branch manager. Through the name changes, he remained a stalwart there for more than a quarter century. Russell built a solid reputation as a hard worker and honest business professional who helped build the businesses of customers and careers of those that worked for and with him.

The last part of his career saw him serve with ERI Group as one of the original members of the service team from 2002-2010.

Russell was also a lifelong member of the Central Saanich Lions club. There, he made many long-lasting friendships while serving in many different roles, including president. He was recognized as Lion of the Year twice.

“Bill’s legacy can be recalled by the many that remember him as a gentleman who took time to work with those entering the industry, he formed many long-lasting friendships from his 50 years in the industry,” his son Todd said.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.