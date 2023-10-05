Hyundai, Kia issue recalls over fire risk

More than 600,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a problem with the anti-lock braking system that can start a fire.

More than three million are being recalled in the U.S. for the same issue. All vehicle owners are being advised to park their vehicles outside.

Documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short. That can touch off a fire while the vehicles are parked or being driven.

Vehicles range from 2010-23 Hyundai Tuscons to 2012-2015 Hyundai Accents to 2010-2013 Kia Fortes to 2011-2013 Souls.

Hyundai said it’s aware of 21 fires linked to the fault in the United States, plus 22 “thermal incidents,” including visible smoke, burning and melting. The company told CBC News in a statement that there are “no crashes, injuries, or fatalities attributable to this condition.”

Of Hyundai’s 326,942 vehicles being recalled in Canada, they include:

77,571 model year 2012-2015 Hyundai Accent vehicles

153,026 model year 2011-2015 Hyundai Elantra vehicles;

4,403 model year 2013-2015 Hyundai Elantra Coupe vehicles;

85 model year 2014-2015 Hyundai Equus vehicles;

7,789 model year 2011-2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe vehicles;

8,507 model year 2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles;

24,795 model year 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles;

46,318 model year 2010-2013 Hyundai Tucson vehicles;

4,448 model year 2010-2012 Hyundai Veracruz vehicles.

Kia Canada says 276,225 vehicles here are impacted, including:

2010-2011 Borregos;

2015-2016 Cadenzas;

2010-2013 Fortes;

2010-2013 Forte Koups;

2015 K900s;

2010-2015 Optimas;

2012-2017 Rios;

2010-2017 Rondos,

2011-2014 Sorrentos;

2011-2013 Souls;

2010 Sportages;

Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners, whi will be notified by mail in November.