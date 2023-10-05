Hyundai, Kia issue recalls over fire risk

More than 600,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a problem with the anti-lock braking system that can start a fire.
More than three million are being recalled in the U.S. for the same issue. All vehicle owners are being advised to park their vehicles outside.
Documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short. That can touch off a fire while the vehicles are parked or being driven.
Vehicles range from 2010-23 Hyundai Tuscons to 2012-2015 Hyundai Accents to 2010-2013 Kia Fortes to 2011-2013 Souls.
Hyundai said it’s aware of 21 fires linked to the fault in the United States, plus 22 “thermal incidents,” including visible smoke, burning and melting. The company told CBC News in a statement that there are “no crashes, injuries, or fatalities attributable to this condition.”
Of Hyundai’s 326,942 vehicles being recalled in Canada, they include:
Kia Canada says 276,225 vehicles here are impacted, including:
Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners, whi will be notified by mail in November.
