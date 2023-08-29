How much the tech shortage is costing

According to a new study, the ongoing automotive technician shortage is costing Ontario dealerships around a half million dollars a year per missing tech.

A study from business advisory firm MNP about the skilled labour shortage of technicians conducted for the Motor Vehicle Retailers of Ontario (MVRO), with support from the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA), reported that there were 3,000 vacancies as of Q1 2023.

Depending on labour rate, the estimated annual revenue loss of one technician vacancy for a dealership is between $429,600 and $644,440 per year.

“Just about every new car and truck retailer I speak to can’t hire an automotive technician today,” said Todd Bourgon, executive director of the MVRO, “We know there is a massive shortage of automotive technicians, and the problem won’t be solved overnight.”

Not just an Ontario problem but a Canada-wide one is the aging labour force of the automotive trade with a declining number of people entering apprenticeships is declining.

“As a result, the number of people in the automotive trades labour force is declining and vacancies are increasing,” the report said.

Employers are training apprentices and recognize the need to attract youth to the industry, the report observed, but acknowledged that it takes time to train technicians. There is concern that there are not enough apprentices to fill current and future labour needs.

The report noted that employers have increasingly been using the Temporary Foreign Workers program to fill vacant positions. But, it added, the process is costly and extends the hiring timeline.

From 2016-2021, the number of technicians and mechanics in the 15-24 age group declined by 2 per cent. In the 25-54 age group, the drop was 8 per cent. The number of technicians and mechanics aged 55 and over went up by almost 13 per cent.

“This indicates that the workforce is aging and that the number of people entering the occupation is not sufficient to replace those that will be retiring between 2022 and 2032,” the report said.

“This report underscores that careers are plentiful for the next generation of automotive technicians. Our members are ready and willing to train and hire workers for the long term,” said Bourgon. “I encourage students, parents and educators to give a hard look at the tremendous career opportunities in Ontario’s world-class auto sector. In the short term, we can address this crisis by cutting red tape in the [labour market impact assessment] process to save time and money for employers and technicians coming from abroad.”