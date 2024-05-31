How consumers see dealers compared to independents

The latest Consumer Behaviour Series report from AIA Canada shows that dealers are outranking independent automotive service providers in several key areas.

The Dealership versus independent: How Canadian vehicle owners choose a service provider report is available to AIA Canada for free, or $199 for non-members. It explores the factors influencing Canadian vehicle owners’ choices for maintenance and repair services have been revealed, highlighting significant trends and preferences in the industry.

It found that most Canadians (37 per cent) believe dealers outperform the aftermarket. One-third believe the reverse, that independent automotive service professionals outperform dealers. The remaining 30 per cent believe both are the same.

When comparing a few specific areas, dealers ranked higher compared to automotive service providers in:

Helpful service advisor: Dealerships 37% vs. ASPs 23% Proactive notifications: Dealerships 46% vs. ASPs 18% Technical competence: Dealerships 36% vs. ASPs 20% Quality of work: Dealerships 33% vs. ASPs 24%



The independents came out ahead in:

Value for money: ASPs 20% vs. Dealerships 58% Being trustworthy: ASPs 28% vs. Dealerships 36%



If ASPs want to build greater trust with consumers, they should look to for consistency in matching up technicians with customer vehicles. Two-thirds of respondetns said they would trust their service center more if the same technician always worked on their vehicle.

The same number of respondents said they would trust more if more time were spent explaining the impact of maintenance and repair, while 64 per cent would trust more if they received more help in planning for short, medium and long-term maintenance and repair.

About half (51 per cent) would be more trustful if shops sent videos and websites explaining the scope and importance of maintenance and repair.

The report further dives into where Canadians go for maintenance and repair, the reasons they choose a shop, how they find a new service provider, their perceptions of the independent aftermarket versus dealers and how to increase trust and loyalty.

In its key takeaways and conclusions, the report noted that ASPs must focus on building trust and providing quality customer service to retain customers and justify premium pricing. Transparency, trust, and quality service ensure repeat business, even if price initially attracts customers.

Satisfied customers can become strong advocates for ASPs, generating positive word-of-mouth and online reviews, the report added. Every customer interaction is an opportunity to make a lasting positive impression, encouraging loyalty and recommendations.