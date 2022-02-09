Here’s how many don’t want their next car to be ICE

Quebec vehicle owners are most eager to buy an electric or hybrid vehicle the next time they’re looking for a new car.
Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of Quebec respondents to a recent study said they are planning to buy or lease an EV or hybrid as their next vehicle. That’s well above the Canada-wide average of 58 per cent, according to the Car Ownership Index commission by Turo Canada in partnership with Léger.
Concern for the environment may be the driving force behind the shift as the study also noted that nearly half (47 per cent) of respondents said they are will consider their next car’s impact on the environment.
That said, Canadians have concerns when it comes to moving from an internal combustion engine to an electric or even hybrid one. Nearly four-in-five (79 per cent) of Canadians planning to buy to lease or buy a new vehicle have reservations about EVs. Among their concerns are the high cost (29 per cent) of such vehicles and range anxiety (24 per cent).
Barriers may be able to be broken by simply exposing more people to the technology. The survey found that 86 per cent of Canadians have never even driven an EV. Two-thirds said they’d be more likely to buy an EV if they had the opportunity to drive one anywhere between a few days to a week before making the decision to buy.
“From this study we see that while Canadians understand the importance of buying an electric vehicle, the majority are unwilling to take the next step towards purchasing before trying one,” said Christian Bourque, executive vice president and senior partner at Leger. “It’s clear that there’s still a knowledge gap when it comes to adoption.”
A ‘try before you buy’ strategy by automakers could prove effective, observed Cedric Mathieu, vice president and head of Turo in Canada. “Making EVs more accessible through extended test drives will help them be more comfortable purchasing one in the future.”
For the average consumer, EV’s are not affordable, they are not practical and they are not environmentally friendly. Do your research. What they are good for is government and manufactures lining each others pockets. Ev’s are more about economy boost rather than environmental protection. Why doesn’t the government start with legislation of 1.5 Liter or less hybrid vehicles and slowly work towards a complete revamped EV infrastructure. Oh maybe its because the Asian market is capitalizing on hybrid technology and our Western economy could surpass the Asian economy if we can get in front of them with EV technology.
that is logical and full of common sense…not really normal gov.mnt traits
When people consider purchasing an EV they should look to see where the raw materials are located to produce them and who owns the operations that produce this material. A majority of them are owned by countries that have significant controlling interests in mining these raw materials. BTW they are not North American. These raw materials are in low supply and as a result EV manufacturers are focusing on recycling batteries. This should be a red flag to potential owners. Do your research.