From Yukon to Ontario: Latest EV charging station announcements

A number of announcements for new EV charging stations were announced in February and March by the federal government and private companies.

In the middle of February, Natural Resources Canada announced a $595,000 investment in Yukon for the installation of 14 EV fast chargers in communities and remote areas. All chargers will be available to Yukoners by November 30, 2022. The Government of Yukon also contributed $970,000 bringing the total investment to more than $1.5 million.

About a week later, the Ivy Charging Network — a joint project between Hydro One Limited and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) — ONroute and their partners, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) and Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation announced the opening of six EV fast-charging stations along Highway 401 throughout the province. The locations are:

Cambridge North

Cambridge South

Napanee

Odessa

West Lorne

Dutton

The level three chargers support charging of all EV models.

Then as February drew to a close, the federal government announced a $2-million investment in EPCOR Utilities Inc. to help install up to 200 EV chargers in the rural counties around London, Ontario, and in the South Georgian Bay area within the coming year.

At the National Automobile Dealership Association (NADA) annual trade show on March 10, Flo, an EV charging network operator, announced it would install its level two chargers across Canada and the United States.

Over a 10-day span in early March, Natural Resources Canada announced EV charging stations specifically in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and throughout Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The agency first announced a $500,000 investment in the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Inc. to help support the installation of up to 63 EV charging stations. These will be installed by March 2023.

Then it announced an investment in the Ivy Charging Network. The federal government will invest $315,000 and Hydro One and OPG will add more than $340,000 to the project that will see 63 level two EV chargers across the province.

Natural Resources Canada’s last March announcement came for Saskatchewan. A $2-million investment in the Saskatchewan Power Corporation was announced to help support the installation of up to 40 EV fast chargers across the province.