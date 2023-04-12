From the Magazine: Incoming AIA Canada Chair: ‘Lift while you climb’

You’ll notice a slight change in the description of the lead position with the Automotive Industries Association of Canada’s executive committee.

The position was always held by a man. The term ‘chairman’ has always been applied and never changed despite other companies and industries adjusting the term to be more inclusive. That was modified in 2020 when Susan Hitchon took the helm as the first female in the position and preferred to be called “madam chairman.” While that acknowledged the fact that there was a woman at the lead, once the term was served, it reverted back to “chairman” as Bob Jaworski and Jason Yurchak served in the role following Hitchon.

But the conversation is changing. Language is changing. Referring to the role as ‘chair’ is important to Shannon Spano, who will move into the role this spring following AIA Canada’s Annual General Meeting.

As the second woman ever to lead the group’s executive committee, it was important to her to discuss changing the language to be gender neutral. Using antiquated terminology only hurts the perception of the industry, especially as it faces talent challenges.

“Younger people are very socially conscious. They believe in sense of community. I feel like I’m in a unique position to be a bridge,” Spano told Jobber News. “The world is rapidly changing. And I know in order for us to continue to evolve, we need to think about succession planning; we need to bring more people in with diverse backgrounds and younger people at the table faster.”

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have been corporate focus points for many years now. But the automotive industry as a whole, including the aftermarket, is a male-dominated industry. Last year, as Spano served as first vice chair, she was one of just two women to serve on the board of directors, with the other being Pamela Lee of Mr. Lube, who served as a director.

“I feel very grateful that I’ve given this opportunity,” Spano said of being AIA Canada’s chair. “I believe very strongly in the diversity, equity inclusion agenda that society is driving. And I think that there’s an impact I can have in this role and to liken that to the industry and the voice of AIA Canada.”

She humbly acknowledged that she is a privileged white woman. So while she can’t identify with all the issues around DEI, there are parts with which she can relate.

“To me, it’s about just having impactful conversations, bold, brave leadership, challenging status quo, especially since it’s such a tumultuous journey we’re on as an industry,” she said. “And I think that there’s power and community in that too. So, the DEI agenda to me is really core to my personal values. And I think it’ll live and breathe in the conversations I have in this role.”

“I believe very strongly in the diversity, equity inclusion agenda that society is driving. And I think that there’s an impact I can have in this role and to liken that to the industry and the voice of AIA Canada.”

Path

She’s lived — and is living — the experience of being a female in a male-dominated industry. Working in sales, the imbalance is amplified. By day, Spano is vice president of sales at Wakefield Canada, which distributes the Castrol brand in Canada. She joined the aftermarket from the telecommunications industry.

“Being a female in sales in a male-dominated industry, it was hard for me — especially early on in my career when I was truly trying to understand who I was and what I was going to bring and how was I going to be successful. I was looking for mirror images of that, and I couldn’t really find it,” she said.

That led her to get more involved with the industry, first by joining what is now the Young Professionals in the Aftermarket (YPA) and AIA Canada’s Ontario Division. She got to see how extensive the industry is and find peers who were in a similar boat of trying to find mentors.

Hear more from Shannon Spano about her role as AIA chair. Tune into the enhanced media portion of this feature

“I just really found my voice. The best thing I’ve learned in my career journey up to this point is: You can try to be somebody else but once you centre in on your authentic voice and really find your rhythm in that, then your career starts to sail. Your voice becomes more confident. you become much more open to feedback and perspective,” Spano said. “So I just really took it as a learning journey.”

She saw her career path and journey with AIA Canada move at a similar pace. She was taking on more leadership roles.

“I was building a new mindset, new tools, leaning on different skills. At the same time, I was broadening my perspective, my exposure and my network through AIA Canada through different participatory volunteerism,” Spano said.

“I did a lot of broadening — understanding how the market works, understanding the power of relationships, power customers and influence, what people value as members, how people were in their own careers,” she added. “So, working with younger people that were also trying to progress in their careers. There’s a lot of relatability. I got to learn things that I would never have learned just in my role. So the exposure was excellent for me.”

Leader, mentor

Last fall, she spoke to students from the Aftermarket Business School at Georgian College during Student Aftermarket Day in Barrie, Ontario. She saw that as an opportunity to connect with the next generation and put herself out there as a mentor.

“Mentorship is reciprocal, so you can always get two-way value,” Spano said. But most important to her is to draw more women to the industry and help them and those who are here find their comfort zone and find success.

In 2018, Spano was recognized as the Young Leader of the Year by the YPA.

“I really believe in ‘lift while you climb.’ I feel like it has fostered my career. And I hope to do that for others; be bold and bullish,” she said. “I really value not just women that lead but women that inspire and have a voice. And so I think that’s my duty.”

Challenges she sees for women include trying to avoid the pressure of having to fit in. She attempted that herself but found that trying to match what the industry has been used to for the last 100 years doesn’t work.

“I spent an enormous amount of energy trying to emulate and trying to mirror and trying to fit in and trying to be liked. And I think what I learned in my journey was: You’ll never fully fit in,” Spano said.

The attraction of diversity is the unique perspectives you get, she observed. Having a welcoming space gets you that because people shine as their authentic selves. You don’t need to stand out just because of who you are and feel like it’s an obligation it to do.

“It’s just centering back on confidence and conviction on what you stand for,” Spano said.

“And it’s about bolder conversations, preparedness and attracting and retaining great talent, especially for someone like myself who didn’t necessarily raise their hand as a little girl and say, ‘I want to be in this industry.’”

Industry challenges, goals

Spano hopes to use those convictions to advance the industry during her one year as chair. She wants the aftermarket to take a step forward on economic viability and stability. She wants advancement on other key AIA Canada initiatives like right to repair.

“We’re going to have to keep adapting and moving forward. I like the cycle of learn, adapt and move forward as you’re managing through change,” she said. “And it’s about bolder conversations, preparedness and attracting and retaining great talent, especially for someone like myself who didn’t necessarily raise their hand as a little girl and say, ‘I want to be in this industry.’”

Challenge inspires and excites. “I see this as something that every industry is going through — different sets of change and challenge. The industries that will be the most prosperous are the ones that connect and have community around it.”

To build that community, there needs to be more data and research. That’s something AIA Canada has expanded recently. Greater advocacy is a focus, along with increased training.

“Organizations are going through difficult times where strategic planning and future-proofing companies don’t mean using the same strategy that they might have used three or four years ago,” Spano observed. “Uncertain times call for unique insights that they might not be able to grasp themselves. And so I think AIA Canada can be a powerful, powerful tool, through the research and advocacy lens.”

Focus

Spano wants to ensure that members can focus on quality rather than quantity. Not all problems can be resolved within a year — and maybe none can — but staying focused and moving the ball forward is a priority.

“So, do fewer things and have bolder and deeper conversations. Be very focused on your messages so they can resonate. And find the intersection between personal and professional,” she stated as the advice she’s giving herself coming into the role.

Finding fulfilment and delivering value are other areas Spano wants to focus on. She’s been involved with a number of community organizations, such as being on boards for women’s shelters and working with distress centres.

“I’ve just always tried to find an outlet to create a deeper sense of purpose. And I think connecting one-on-one with people is so powerful in their own journey,” Spano said. “So I just hope that I can reach and meet wonderful people in the industry. I hope I can connect with them. I hope I can learn their stories. I hope they can inspire action and mobilize some change for the future that I think we all need.”

This article originally appeared in the March issue of Jobber News.