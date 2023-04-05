Enhanced Media: AIA Canada Incoming Chair, March 2022

Thanks for checking out the enhanced media segment for the March 2023 issue of Jobber News.



We bring you more of our conversation between managing editor Adam Malik and Shannon Spano, incoming chair of AIA Canada.

As chair, she will lead the group’s executive committee. Being the second woman to hold the seat was meaningful to her.

You’ll hear more about her passion for diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as her desire to be a mentor — plus what she has in store for her year as chair of AIA Canada.

Have a listen and then be sure to catch the full feature in the March 2023 issue of Jobber News.