Fountain Tire rolls out at-home service

A new service from Fountain Tire will bring tire sales and installation to a customer’s doorstep.

Called TireMobile, the service is being launched only in Lower Mainland, British Columbia for now. It allows the company to meet consumers’ desire for convenience and take advantage of significant growth in e-commerce since the pandemic began, Fountain Tire said in an announcement.

The system allows for on-site installation, seasonal tire changeovers and tire storage services at the customer’s home, workplace or other location convenient to them. Light-duty fleet customers can also take advantage of the service as one or more mobile service vans can perform services at the fleet yard.

In this new era of consumer demand and online transactions, it made sense for the company to adapt to the changing landscape, said Nason Higinbotham, director of Fountain Tire’s southern B.C. stores.

“Our customers were looking for the convenience of online shopping and at-home service, without sacrificing the high-quality products and professional installation they’ve come to trust with Fountain Tire,” he said in a statement. “TireMobile was launched in direct response to those needs.”

The program is launching only in the Lower Mainland because of population density, demographic fit and a pre-existing network of 15 brick-and-mortar Fountain Tire stores in the region.