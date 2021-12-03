Fleetright expands retail locations

Navistar announced that its all-makes and models aftermarket truck and bus parts brand Fleetrite truck parts has opened in five new locations, including one in Ontario.

The locations are being opened through the International and IC Bus dealer network.

The Ontario location, Fleetrite Truck Parts by Winslow-Gerolamy Motors, is in Peterborough. The other locations are in Florida, California and two in Oregon.

That brings Fleetrite’s total retail locations throughout the United States and Canada to 16.

Navistar plans to open 20 Fleetrite retail locations and standalone stores by the end of 2021. Its goal is to have 50 locations by 2025.

“Fleetrite has been a well-recognized brand for over 50 years and continues to see strong demand,” said Chintan Sopariwala, group vice president of parts. “The continual growth of our Fleetrite branches showcases the strength in our dealer and service networks.”

Fleetrite stores feature over 100 product lines and more than 15,000 parts.