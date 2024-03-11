Fix Network announces new global VP

Nick Spiers

Nick Spiers is the new global vice president of strategic operations at Fix Network.

The newly created role will see Spiers responsible for overseeing and coordinating strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives for the company its brands.

The move was effective March 1.

Spiers first joined Fix Network in 2016 as manager of international operations. He helped expand the company into Australia, Germany and Mexico. In 2019, he was named director of strategic initiatives. Here, he new global business development and operations strategy, predominantly in the Middle East.

“Nick has worked successfully with key stakeholders and partners around the world to ensure a consistent market expansion while ensuring global alignment across the Fix Network brands,” said Steve Leal, the company’s president and CEO. “His appointment underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value and reliability to our customers, franchisees and insurance partners, while strengthening our position as a global leader in the automotive aftermarket.”

Spiers has more than 27 years’ experience in the automotive industry, where he’s held positions in sales, business development, commercial and operations. He is based in the UK.