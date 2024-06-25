Exploring fire protection solutions for EV batteries

As the electric vehicle market grows, ensuring the safety of EV batteries has become increasingly important.

A recent report from IDTechEx examined various battery technologies and emerging fire-resistant materials to address these challenges as awareness increases of the risks of thermal runaway and potential fires.

The report, Fire Protection Materials for EV Batteries 2024-2034: Markets, Trends, and Forecasts, noted that despite the rarity of electric vehicle recalls they have occurred due to thermal runaway risks. Interestingly, many of these fires have happened while vehicles were stationary, highlighting the unpredictability of such incidents.

Innovative materials for enhanced safety

The report notes the popularity of cell-to-pack batteries for their potential to improve energy density and reduce costs. However, directly stacking cells increases the risk of thermal runaway propagation.

To counter this, materials that offer thermal and electrical isolation, conformability, and structural support while being lightweight and cost-effective are essential. Options such as encapsulating foams and compression pads with fire protection help prevent thermal runaway from spreading within the battery pack.

Additionally, materials like ceramic blankets or mica sheets can be applied under the lid, on top of modules, or outside the battery pack for extra protection. Advanced thermal management solutions, including active liquid cooling and refrigerant systems, are replacing air-cooled batteries to better control battery temperature.

Exploring battery chemistries

Switching to sodium-ion batteries from lithium-ion could reduce fire risks, as early studies indicate a lower chance of thermal runaway. Sodium-ion batteries can be transported at 0V, making them safer for transport and assembly. Solid-state batteries, which replace liquid electrolytes in lithium-ion cells, offer a better operating temperature range, reducing the likelihood of overheating.

Implications for various transport modes

The automotive sector drives the highest demand for batteries, with countries like Norway leading in EV market share. However, other transport modes, such as electric buses and scooters, also face fire risks. Protecting larger batteries in electric buses is crucial due to the high number of passengers. In Asia, where electric scooters are popular and often brought indoors, fire protection is vital.

Future outlook

Although petrol and diesel cars are more prone to fires, the rapidly expanding EV market still presents risks. IDTechEx’s report benchmarks various fire protection materials based on efficiency, insulation, costs, and more, providing market shares for current and future materials. The growing interest in this topic has led to increased company involvement, with new alternatives like aerogels and compression pads poised to erode the market share of traditional materials.