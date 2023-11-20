Epicor launches B2B e-commerce platform

Now available from Epicor is a new B2B e-commerce platform to serve automotive replacement parts distributors and their customers. The cloud-based Epicor Commerce for Automotive (ECA) solution is designed to help automotive parts distributors and other users increase sales and customer satisfaction by providing up-to-date, customer-specific part pricing and availability.

The solution simplifies customer setup and control and streamlines each step in the online selling and buying experience. ECA is integrated with the Epicor aftermarket product content engine.

“Epicor Commerce for Automotive delivers on our promise to create the aftermarket’s most user-friendly, flexible, future-ready B2B eCommerce solution to help fuel faster, more profitable growth for distributor customers,” said Tim Hardin, Epicor’s senior vice president of global automotive, data, and extend services. “This solution is the result of years of study and collaboration with distributor partners and other aftermarket businesses. We are thrilled with the response and early demand from aftermarket distribution businesses.”

Major features of the new B2B eCommerce platform include self-service account management, multi-seller support, easier lookups, third-party integrations, buy again functionality, promotions management and quote builder.