Epicor gifts $100K to Northwood University

Northwood University announced it received a $100,000 gift from Epicor to fund a new lab for students to learn leading automotive aftermarket software.

Epicor provides industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth. Northwood is the only school in the U.S. to offer an automotive aftermarket management major.

“The generous donation from Epicor has provided funding to establish this new lab, which will integrate Epicor Auto-based products into higher education courses,” said Dr. Kristin Stehouwer, academic vice president and provost for Northwood University. “The classes will be designed so students are educated in the use of Epicor Auto Product capabilities as they graduate and go into the marketplace, or in some cases, interview for employment at Epicor.”

It’s the school’s goal to have one upper-level and one lower-level course with an Epicor Lab each semester, Stehouwer noted.

Additionally, students who successfully complete the Epicor Lab series can apply and test for industry certification. The lab coursework will correlate to the current undergraduate program to enhance and reinforce classroom learning.