Epicor announces AAPEX promo

Suppliers, distributors, jobbers and shops will have the opportunity to take advantage of a promotion at AAPEX from Epicor that could see them win $1,000.

The company will offer free, no-obligation technology consultations for automotive aftermarket suppliers, distribution businesses and vehicle service shop operators during AAPEX, taking place next week.

From Nov. 1-3, free sessions will be available in the Epicor booths (A2238 and R9030) as well as through virtual meetings. It’s part of the “For Thousands of Reasons, Epicor” promotion, which highlights opportunities for aftermarket businesses to achieve faster, more profitable growth. Daily $1,000 cash drawings will be made for businesses that participate in consultation sessions.

“There are literally thousands of reasons why aftermarket businesses of every type and size rely on Epicor to help find greater success in a fast-changing competitive environment,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager of global auto, data and extend services at Epicor. “No matter where businesses might be in their strategic planning cycle – and even if they’re just beginning to think about the future – our team is available to provide the guidance they might need.”

Click here to sign up for a free consultation session at AAPEX or, to schedule a virtual meeting, click here. Everyone scheduling and attending a consultation will automatically be entered into the daily $1,000 cash drawings at the show.