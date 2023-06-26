Emergency roadside assistance AI platform launched in Atlantic Canada

Tirecraft Atlantic Canada has launched a new emergency roadside service artificial intelligence platform, bringing next-generation AI technology to the tire industry across the region.

The launch is in partnership with Atrium Solutions, which provides AI solutions. The Commercial Tire ERS platform leverages Atrium’s AI capabilities to provide roadside assistance to commercial vehicle operators. The platform, Tirecraft’s announcement said, provides operators with the ability to have quicker response times, enhanced accuracy and improved customer experience during emergency situations.

The AI system will be able to analyze incoming service requests, identify the most appropriate service provider and dispatch them to the stranded commercial vehicles. The platform chooses the most optimal allocation of resources and reduces response times to minimize downtime for businesses and drivers.

“We are excited to launch the Commercial Tire ERS AI platform in collaboration with Tirecraft Atlantic Canada,” said Todd Richardson, CEO of Atrium Solutions Inc. “By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we aim to transform the roadside tire assistance landscape, providing faster and more efficient services to commercial vehicle operators in Atlantic Canada. We look forward to a successful partnership with Tirecraft Atlantic Canada as we revolutionize the industry together.”