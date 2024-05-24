E.R.I. Group adds new Winnipeg DC

The E.R.I. Group announced that it has added a new I.P.W. distribution centre in Winnipeg.

The facility is located at 845 Lagimodiere Blvd., Unit 8, in Winnipeg. It officially opened May 13.

The company also announced that Jeff Georgeson will take over as branch manager of the new location. He’s an industry veteran who is known in Western Canadian circles. He was previously with United Sales in Winnipeg.

The group now has five warehouses for members:

P.W. Delta – 105-7950 Huston Road, Delta, British Columbia V4G 1C2

P.W. Edmonton – #100, 17835-106A Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta T5S 1V8

P.W. Stouffville – 61 Ringwood Drive, Unit 4, Stouffville, Ontario L4A 8C1

P.W. Moncton – 300 Baig Boulevard, Suite C-4, Moncton New Brunswick, E1E 1C8

P.W. Winnipeg – 845 Lagimodiere Blvd, Unit 8, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R2J 3M2

The company noted that it stocks more than 50 name-brand product lines at all five locations.