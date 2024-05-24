E.R.I. Group adds new Winnipeg DC

The E.R.I. Group announced that it has added a new I.P.W. distribution centre in Winnipeg.
The facility is located at 845 Lagimodiere Blvd., Unit 8, in Winnipeg. It officially opened May 13.
The company also announced that Jeff Georgeson will take over as branch manager of the new location. He’s an industry veteran who is known in Western Canadian circles. He was previously with United Sales in Winnipeg.
The group now has five warehouses for members:
The company noted that it stocks more than 50 name-brand product lines at all five locations.
Have your say: