Drivers are putting focus on efficiency

Canadian drivers are increasingly prioritizing efficiency and range amid high fuel prices and a growing electric vehicle market, according to a recent survey from the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC).

The survey reveals that 77 per cent of motorists understand that properly inflated tires improve fuel economy, reduce vehicle emissions and protect the environment. Additionally, 62 per cent recognize the role of proper tire inflation in optimizing EV range.

The survey also indicates a rising interest in EVs, with 36 per cent of drivers considering an EV for their next purchase. This figure rises to 48 per cent among drivers aged 18 to 34.

High fuel prices and the cost-of-living crisis are affecting summer driving plans, with 58 per cent of drivers likely to cancel or limit road trips due to financial pressures. This concern is more pronounced among younger drivers, with 66 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 and 62 per cent of those aged 35 to 54 feeling the pinch.

“Canadian motorists are well aware of the crucial role tire maintenance plays in optimizing efficiency and EV range,” said Carol Hochu, president of TRAC. “However, our findings reveal a pressing need for more education about how to do tire care right. This is especially true among younger drivers, who show a heightened interest in EVs but lack essential tire maintenance knowledge.”

Here are other key findings from the TRAC study:

81 per cent believe that high living costs make proper tire inflation more important than ever

95 per cent understand that proper tire inflation is essential to vehicle safety

Despite high awareness, there are significant gaps in knowledge about proper tire inflation, particularly among younger drivers:

Only 24 per cent of drivers check tire inflation pressures monthly as recommended, dropping to 18 per cent among drivers aged 18 to 34.

62 per cent are unaware that inflation pressures should be measured when tires are cold, increasing to 69 per cent among younger drivers.

32 per cent mistakenly refer to the air pressure stamped on the tire’s sidewall, which is the maximum pressure, not the recommended level.

12 per cent rely on visual inspections or do not know how to determine proper tire inflation, rising to 19 per cent among younger drivers.

Industry studies, TRAC noted, show that properly inflated tires can improve gas mileage by 0.6 per cent on average, with potential increases up to 3 per cent. Underinflated tires can lower gas mileage by 0.2 per cent for each 1 PSI drop in pressure.