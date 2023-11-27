Continental introduces OEM diesel aftertreatment injectors

Continental has introduced a new Diesel Aftertreatment Injector part number. The injector provides application coverage for Ram truck models 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 from model years 2013-2023. It’s the first part of its kind that Continental has offered to the aftermarket.

“The original Diesel Aftertreatment Injector on Ram trucks have a tendency to clog due to debris and dust particles,” said Brendan Bachant, Continental product manager for engine management and fuel. “They are also prone to corrosion and standard wear-and-tear. We saw the need to offer the exact OEM injector part to the aftermarket to help simplify and speed up installations for technicians. These Diesel Aftertreatment Injectors deliver peak performance and a longer service life that professionals can count on.”

Continental’s Diesel Aftertreatment Injector provides application coverage for 78,033 vehicles-in-operation (VIO) in Canada and 997,714 VIO in the United States.