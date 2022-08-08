Continental adds hybrid battery cooling fan replacements

Continental has expanded its line of hybrid battery cooling fans. The company now provides direct replacement fans for Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, KIA and Toyota hybrid models from 2003-2021.

The fans are designed as an exact replacement for the original fan to restore the original battery cooling performance to the vehicle. A properly functioning is critical to maintaining the health of the battery and the vehicle’s overall fuel economy. The fans feature an OE design, including identical mounting locations and plug-and-play electrical connections, to help ensure an easy installation.

“As the average age of hybrid vehicles on the road continues to climb, it is very important that the ‘air cooled’ technology used to keep the battery and battery cells properly cooled continues to operate to OE specifications,” said Christina Bergstrom, senior product manager at Continental. “That is why we have continued to expand our hybrid battery cooling fan coverage to popular model years of the Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Impala and Volt, Ford C-Max and Fusion, Honda Civic, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima, Toyota Camry and Prius, and more. The battery packs on these vehicles can begin to weaken after only five years of service and the cooling fans may need to be replaced in the seventh and eighth year in order to maintain required cooling performance.”