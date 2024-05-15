Connect draws big crowds for largest event yet

Auto Care Connect brought together hundreds of auto care professionals to provide them with the latest insights, information and trends.

Attended by leaders in various segments from the auto care industry to foster innovation, collaboration and growth, the event featured multiple learning tracks tailored for different community groups.

Sessions were geared to specific areas of the aftermarket: the Young Auto Care Networking Group (YANG), Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists (PBES), Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) and the Auto Care Association membership as a whole.

The event featured several keynotes, some geared to specific communities like Nick Bontis, director of the Institute for Intellectual Capital Research, who spoke to YANG members about leadership and the threat and opportunity of AI; The Classification Guru Susan Walsh for the ACPN group about the importance of clean data in parts information; and Peter Fader, a marketing professor from the Wharton School, who spoke as part of the Auto Care group.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, a fighter pilot and founder of Folds of Honor, gave the final keynote, touching on the importance of leadership and working together, inspired by military principles.

There were many panel discussions for each of the groups as well that ranged from crucial career conversations to industry talent to artificial intelligence to the future of automotive repair.

Attendees also had plenty of networking opportunities through the week, including a trade show.

Auto Care Connect 2024