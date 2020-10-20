New editor announced for Jobber News, CARS magazine

CARS magazine and Jobber News, the leading publications serving Canada’s automotive aftermarket, has appointed a new editor.

Effective immediately, Christine Hogg will be responsible for setting the editorial direction for Turnkey’s flagship magazines, taking over for Allan Janssen who remains contracted to Turnkey Media Solutions as a contributing editor.

A seasoned multi-media journalist, Hogg is a graduate of the University of Toronto, Scarborough, where she earned an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Journalism alongside a Minor in Media Studies. She also holds an Advanced College Diploma in Journalism from Centennial College.

She has written for a number of prominent print and digital publications, including the Globe and Mail, Post City Magazines, and MSN.com. She was also employed by FlexDealer, a digital marketing agency that creates custom consumer websites on behalf of auto dealers across Canada.

Most recently she was associate digital editor for PAX Global Media, a B2B travel trade publication serving the Canadian travel trade industry. Here, she covered news, events, and conferences, both in Canada and around the world, visiting more than 10 countries in just three short years.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Turnkey Media Solutions as the new editor of CARS magazine and Jobber News,” she said. “The automotive industry plays a huge role in the Canadian economy, and the independent aftermarket keeps Canadian wheels turning.”

Hogg said new automotive technology represents a huge challenge and opportunity for independent auto repair shops and the supplier networks that serve them.

“Jobber News and CARS magazine will continue to focus on the vital information our readers need,” she said. “I look forward to contributing to the growth of both publications.”

During a transitionary period, she will work closely with Janssen, who will soon be applying his journalistic skills in new industries. He remains contracted to Turnkey Media Solutions to host the popular Auto Service World Conversations podcast, and develop a new regular column which will focus on the people of the aftermarket.

“It has been enormously gratifying to lead CARS and Jobber News these past many years,” said Janssen. “I look forward to the new energy and ideas that Christine will bring to the job. She has a lot of enthusiasm for connecting with readers, and I wish her the best of luck.”

Bulmer, publisher of Jobber News and CARS magazine, said the publications have benefited from Janssen’s expertise and dedication to the aftermarket through the years, and Hogg is the perfect person to continue Turnkey Media Solutions’ mandate to provide the very best media services to Canada’s automotive aftermarket.

“Turnkey Media Solutions is ecstatic to welcome Christine to the team. We continue our publishing philosophy of being forward-looking, and serving the needs of our readers,” Bulmer said.

Christine Hogg can be reached at christine@turnkey.media.