Centric adds to friction, rotor coverage

Centric Parts’ line of brake components has been expanded to include 86 new friction and rotor parts covering popular cars, light trucks and SUVs.

Its parent company, First Brands Group, made the announcement, adding that the new friction and rotor part numbers cover over 23 million vehicles in operation.

The part numbers consist of friction coverage for late-model vehicles, including Genesis G70, Hyundai Kona, and Kia Seltos and Stinger.

Rotors are now available for late model Cadillac CTS; Chevrolet Camaro and Tracker; Honda Accord, Civic and CR-V; Suzuki Vitara; and Toyota Highlander.

“We are pleased to add new friction and rotor coverage and expand our family of Centric braking part applications,” said Lou Kafantaris, director of marketing, braking, First Brands Group.