Category Focus: Visibility

Recently released products in the Visibility space include a ‘world headlamp’ from Hella; an integral beam upgrade from Lumileds; a new work light from SSI; the expansion of a commercial lighting line from Philips; and a wiper display from ClearContact.

Welcome to Auto Service World’s Category Focus, looking at recent announcements from automotive aftermarket tool makers, parts manufacturers, and distributors.

Wiper Display

Continental, a leading global supplier of systems, components, and tires to automobile and truck manufacturers, features a new floor display as part of its ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blade program. Designed to deliver maximum application coverage with minimal inventory, the free display (CC901) comes with a total of 70 front wiper blades – five each of 14 SKUs in the ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blade line. It also includes a printed application guide and a colorful countermat.

The new ClearContact floor display is ideal for automotive service facilities, tire stores, and quick lubes. It is very compact at 18” L x 18” W x 63.5” H and requires a minimal footprint on the shop floor, showroom, or customer lounge. The display carries all of the program’s 14 front windshield part numbers, which can fit over 94% of applications on passenger cars and light trucks on the road today. Overall program coverage exceeds 258M VIO in the United States and Canada.

According to Jeff Ross, Continental Product Management Supervisor, “This new display is the key sales component of our ClearContact program. The graphics heavily promote the full weight and selling power of the Continental brand, while the product mix delivers an impressive level of coverage that gives every shop the capability to quickly and easily fit nearly every vehicle that comes in for service.”

Continental’s new ClearContact premium beam windshield wiper blades program is designed specifically for professional technicians. It features quick and easy OE fit and trouble free inventory. ClearContact wiper blades do not require any adapters and come fitted with the right connection needed for fast and easy one-step installation.

Available for both front and rear wiper applications, ClearContact front blades feature an all beam design and are available in 14 part numbers covering lengths from 15 to 28 inches. The rear wipers are offered with 19 part numbers in lengths from 10 to 16 inches.

Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services is a leading aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems, instrumentation, as well as automotive diagnostic systems, premium wiper blades, and brake system parts and fluid.

www.continental.com

Commercial lighting portfolio

Lumileds has expanded its Philips commercial lighting portfolio to over 220 SKUs including 12V and 24V products and an expanded line of Philips LongerLife commercial bulbs. The Philips commercial lighting portfolio is an ideal choice for helping shops build more lighting sales and a smart way for fleets and independent operators to reduce lighting maintenance costs.

Expanded 12V and 24V offerings

The Philips commercial lighting range offers the industry’s most popular lighting applications. The portfolio, which includes Halogen headlight bulbs, Halogen and incandescent sealed beam headlamps, and miniature bulbs for interior and exterior vehicle applications, now features 13 new SKUs of standard forward lighting and standard miniatures.

Engineered to ensure a longer service lifetime, Philips LongerLife bulbs reduce the frequency of bulb replacement without sacrificing light output. The Philips LongerLife line includes forward lighting, and sealed beams and has added 16 new miniature bulbs in some of the industry’s most popular applications.

Aubry Baugh, product marketing manager, said, “The Philips LongerLife commercial portfolio has been designed to help minimize fleet downtime and to help WDs and shops increase their lighting sales and generate more business. We are committed to providing lighting solutions that meet the needs of light, medium, and heavy duty commercial vehicles on the road, and our commercial products provide the same OE quality and performance that we provide to car manufacturers around the world.”

www.lumileds.com

Worklight

Superior Signals, Inc. (SSI), is thrilled to announce the arrival of the LED3200T worklight series. Knowing that our customers are always looking for the best products, SSI strives to provide them with what they need. The addition of the LED3200T is a bright new star in SSI’s worklight product offering.

This small LED worklight, at just 7.09” long, 2.18” high and 1.50” deep, can fit into a lot of tight places. Most impressive, however, is the total 3200 lumens output by the 18 LEDs it contains. Furthermore, the LED’s have an impressive life of more than 150,000 working hours. The light comes in both spot and flood spread patterns to serve a variety of applications. With its IP68 and IP69K certifications, the light is not only sealed against dust but it can also withstand high temperature, high pressure spray. For more information on this light as well as everything else the company offers, visit superiorsignals.com or contact your sales representative.

Whatever your needs, SSI has the right light for the job. SSI serves OEM and aftermarket customers domestically and internationally by providing quality vehicle safety lighting and traffic control products for demanding on – and off – road markets. We offer an industry knowledgeable sales force and dedicated sales representatives to assist you in your product requirements for a variety of vehicle and equipment components. We have been providing quality products for over 45 years and our focus is your complete customer satisfaction.

www.superiorsignals.com

LED Integral Beam Upgrade

Lumileds has introduced the new Philips LED integral beam as a DOT compliant LED upgrade for conventional sealed beam headlamps. Utilizing state-of-the-art LED technology, these replacement headlights feature a sharp cut-off point for legal beam performance with no glare to oncoming drivers. Philips LED integral beam headlights offer up to 6000K of cool white light and deliver better durability and a longer lifespan than conventional sealed beam headlights.

Designed to provide simple installation, Philips LED integral beam offer an easy plug and play replacement for halogen and incandescent sealed beams on vehicles with H6024, H6054, H4651, and H4656 headlight configurations. Philips LED integral beam headlights are compatible with both 12V and 24V systems, providing a wider versatility of use.

Philips LED integral beam are available for 7” round, 5”x7” and 4”x6” rectangular sealed beam applications.

To find out more, email: philipsautoorders@lumileds.com or call 1-866-254-6989.

For automotive, mobile, IoT and illumination companies who require innovative lighting solutions, Lumileds is a global leader employing more than 7,500 team members operating in over 30 countries. Lumileds partners with its customers to push the boundaries of light.

www.lumileds.com

World headlamp

Intelligent software control via identical SSL 100 light module replaces up to 12 different headlamp variants

Lippstadt, June 15th 2020. Not all light is the same: how headlamps illuminate the road surface varies from region to region. In the USA, for example, the low beam of a vehicle may illuminate both lanes further into the distance, while in the European Union the focus is more on illuminating one’s own lane and minimizing glare for other road users. On the other hand, legislation in the USA only permits the classic main light functions of low beam, fog light and high beam, while in the EU dynamic light distribution up to digitally controlled glare-free high beam is permitted.

In order to ensure the specified light distribution, different optical systems have to be developed and manufactured for vehicle headlamps depending on the area they are going to be used in. Taking into account right-hand and left-hand traffic, up to 12 technically different types of headlamps may therefore be required for a global vehicle model.

With the new world headlamp that HELLA is launching on the market in summer 2020 for a globally positioned premium manufacturer, this variety of variants will become superfluous. The light in this headlamp is adjusted via an identical SSL 100 light module just by controlling it via software. The digital control can activate each pixel individually and display the entire light distribution according to the respective regional regulations. For example, the identical headlamp provides ideal illumination of a roundabout in right-hand or left-hand traffic and prevents oncoming traffic from being dazzled.

HELLA is working consistently on the digitalization of light and will in future digitally cover the entire range of LED headlamps from 100 light pixels to high-resolution SSL | HD technologies with tens of thousands of light pixels. “With our innovative headlamp modules, we have a technical basis for implementing all lighting functions by using software and flexibly adapting them to regional requirements. This also includes additional functions such as glare-free high beam or projected orientation lines on the road,” says Dr. Michael Kleinkes, responsible for lighting technology development at HELLA. “On the one hand, this will enable us to further accelerate our development process, and on the other hand, it will reduce the effort required for the development, production and logistics of regional headlamp variants.

With the SSL 100 module, HELLA has now fully implemented intelligent lighting control for the first time for a globally positioned automobile manufacturer. Series production of the headlamp will start in the middle of the year at the Mexican HELLA plant in Irapuato and end of the year at the Chinese HELLA plant in Jiaxing.

www.hella.com