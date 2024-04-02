CARS Executive Outlook 2024: Costa Haitas

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months. We wanted to know how things will change this year, what’s the biggest challenge and how they can seize the biggest opportunity. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in the February 2024 issue.

Costa Haitas, President | The Mufflerman

We are enthusiastically looking forward to another year of growth for our shops in 2024. As economic conditions continue to put a strain on the cost of living for many Canadians, our customers continue to turn to our repair centres to assist them in extending the life of their vehicles while keeping them safe on the roads. It’s imperative that shops continue to provide complete inspections of their customers’ vehicles and present them with recommendations on repairs and preventative maintenance services that will keep them safe while avoiding unnecessary costs.

While the need for our services continues to increase, the biggest challenge in our industry is the recruitment and retention of employees. The increased cost of living is also negatively impacting our teams. So shop owners and operators must be running profitable operations to ensure that they can provide their employees with competitive wages.

The biggest opportunity for growth in 2024 will be capitalizing on growing car count through strategic marketing initiatives in your local markets. Shop owners and operators need to ensure that they’re continuously working on delivering best-in-class service to their customers while simultaneously providing a great culture in their shops for their teams. Also, now is the time to start planning and preparing for the future as the landscape of our industry and customer needs are changing.