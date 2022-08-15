Canadian aftermarket vet named Eucon U.S. VP

Kumar Saha will add the U.S. market to his duties with Eucon Americas.

The Canadian managing director was named as the company’s U.S. vice president. He will maintain his Canadian role with Eucon, which specializes in market information and data-based systems for the automotive aftermarket. Toronto-based Saha will direct business development activities, data operations, and product development in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

“I am excited to have Kumar lead the next wave of product and customer growth for Eucon Americas,” said David Shanahan, company president. “Eucon has rapidly expanded in the region in the last two years with a slate of new data solutions for OEMs, suppliers, and retailers. With his extensive automotive industry experience, relationships, and knowledge, Kumar will work closely with clients and the Eucon team to shape the future of our products.”

Saha is also a columnist for Jobber News. He joined the company in 2020.

“It has been great to see how Eucon’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions enable our customers to maximize their opportunities, particularly in a dynamic and challenging economic environment,” Saha said. “I look forward to bringing more technology-driven products to the market and helping our customers thrive.”

Prior to joining Eucon, Saha was a research director with Frost & Sullivan, a global consultancy firm. He has been working in the automotive aftermarket for more than 12 years.