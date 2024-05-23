Can heads-up displays help against distracted driving?

In response to distracted driving contributing to a quarter of all road accidents, with young drivers particularly prone to using technology while on the move, experts are turning to Heads-Up Display (HUD) technology as a potential remedy.

According to a recent report by IDTechEx, Automotive Heads-up Displays 2024-2034: Technologies, Players, Opportunities, HUDs are being considered to reduce distractions caused by conventional onboard diagnostics and center information displays (CID), wrote research director Xiaoxi He.

HUDs project information such as navigation, radio and telephone directly into the driver’s line of sight, eliminating the need to look away from the road. This technology, which is already popular in aviation, is gaining traction in the automotive sector due to its potential to enhance driver safety, especially under adverse weather conditions where visibility is reduced.

The IDTechEx report explores into the evolution of HUD technology, from traditional 2-dimensional displays to advanced 3-dimensional systems that promise a more immersive driving experience. It examines current trends, market analysis, and opportunities, offering detailed forecasts for the next decade segmented by display type and technology.

Three main types of HUDs are identified: Dedicated combiner, windshield and augmented reality HUDs. Each has unique features designed to integrate seamlessly with the driver’s view. The combiner HUD projects information onto a screen positioned between the driver and the windshield, offering a non-intrusive yet retractable option. Windshield and AR-HUDs, on the other hand, display virtual images directly on the windshield, requiring special coatings to prevent ghosting effects and are set to provide a more comprehensive display of road hazards and diagnostics.

However, He also cautioned against the overuse of visual annotations, which could lead to driver distraction. A balance must be found to ensure HUD technology enhances rather than impedes road safety.