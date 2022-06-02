ASW Conversations: The Customer Experience

The experience of the customer while in your shop is an essential part of the automotive aftermarket industry.
In this special edition of ASW Conversations, host Peter Bulmer hosts a video discussion with Mr. Tansmission’s CEO Tony Kuczynski, who discusses the importance of customer service within the company.
A customer trusting Mr. Transmission with their vehicle is a responsibility the company doesn’t take lightly, Kuczynski said. Afterall, vehicle repair is often a stressful time in a person’s life.
“And as part of the experience, we want to try to alleviate that as much as possible. We want it to be a comfortable experience from the first phone call,” Kuczynski says.
The conversation also includes a look at the oncoming demand for electric vehicles and how preparations are underway to take those on.
You can video the video above or through this link.
