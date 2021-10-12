ASW Conversations: Keeping oil top of mind in your shop

On the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher Peter Bulmer speaks with Jeffrey Harmening, manager of the Engine Oil Licensing Certification System (EOLCS) program, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Certification Program and the Motor Oil Matters (MOM) program at the American Petroleum Institute.

There are many changes ongoing in the oil world, namely in terms of standards. Shops and their technicians need to be doing more due diligence these days as engines become more advanced and greater fuel economy is demanded from vehicles, he says.

“What I can tell you is that it is best to make sure that you are aware of the requirements for the vehicle types that are typically coming into your shop,” Harmening says. “There are a lot of oils out there and there’s definitely a need to develop a plan for which oils you intend to carry at a particular shop level [and] what volume of those oils needs to be.”

He also provides tips to techs and shop owners when it comes to using and handling oils. You can tune into the conversation by clicking the banner above or through this link.

