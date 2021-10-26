ASW Conversations: How do you solve a problem like carbon build up?

On the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher Peter Bulmer speaks with Jared English, founder, and Cord Koch, director of marketing, at HHO Carbon Clean Systems.

English, also an automotive and diesel repair shop owner, was seeing a lot of carbon issues daily. His shop’s old methods of using chemicals gave limited results. He knew there had to be a better way, and one that would be safer for technicians.

“So I started investigating new ways to do it, ways that were environmentally friendly, that were not harsh on the technician’s hands and breathing in the harsh chemicals,” he says.

And so HHO was born. Its process, Koch explains, uses a hydrogen generator. Want to know how it works, and how it can add value to your shop? Take a listen to our latest podcast episode and find out.

