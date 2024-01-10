ASW Conversations: Canadian M&A: The Vast-O’Reilly deal and more

2023 finished off with some major news: O’Reilly Automotive announced it had acquired Groupe Del Vasto, which operates Vast-Auto Distribution.

We spoke to a few industry experts about the implications of the deal. One of them was Kumar Saha, a columnist with Jobber News and the U.S. vice president and Canadian managing director of global automotive data firm Eucon. He’s also a frequent commentator for the automotive aftermarket, speaking at conferences about the state of the industry.

Saha took some time to chat about what this deal means for the industry in Canada, how O’Reilly’s split retail-wholesale structure would mesh with Vast, the loss of Canadian-owned aftermarket companies, M&A landscape going forward and more.

Tune into the discussion by clicking the banner above or by visiting any of these links for the podcast and full Auto Service World Conversations library: