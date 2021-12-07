ASW Conversations: Avoiding cold weather issues

The season has changed over, so what do technicians need to make sure they’re advising their customers of as cold weather arrives?

On the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher Peter Bulmer speaks with Michael Thomas, technical information specialist at Pennzoil, to get answers on just that when it comes to fluids.

Windshield washer fluid, for example, is one to pay attention to in low temperatures; antifreeze levels need to be at proper levels.

“And then motor oil,” he says on the latest episode of ASW Conversations. “People think, ‘Well, you know what, should I just change my oil immediately before the winter?’ You can if you’d like, but we just say go with the OEM recommendation when it’s time to change it. If it’s time to change it, change it.”

Given the climate of Canada, it’s important technicians check all the usual suspects to ensure their customers’ vehicles are in tip-top shape for the winter.

“You have standard things you need to look at before [winter] gets going, especially up in your area,” Thomas says. “It’s just frigid. Too cold to imagine. So you guys have to look at it, I think, in a whole other way — chains, big snow tires, the whole nine yards.”

